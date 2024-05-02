Last year, Blur’s Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall released their debut album as the WAEVE, a project that got started during lockdown. Today, they’re back with their first new single since then, “City Lights,” which they introduced in a statement as such: “The city lights bestow a unique magic on everyone – the beautiful and the grotesque, the angels and the devils – shining and seductive, one and all… Who wants to love you and who wants to destroy you?” Listen below.

“City Lights” is out now via Transgressive.