Earlier this year, the veteran producer Four Tet released his excellent new album Three, one of our favorites of the year thus far. Since then, he has assisted on new records with his buddies Fred again.. and Caribou. Now, Four Tet’s got a new single with UK pop star Ellie Goulding.

Four Tet and Ellie Goulding go way back. Four Tet remixed Goulding’s song “Burn” in 2014, and she appeared in his 2020 track “Baby.” Recently, Goulding has been releasing singles with Calvin Harris, but her voice works great on more esoteric forms of dance music. On the new single “In My Dreams,” Goulding sings softly over Four Tet’s cascading bells and chimes, and it sounds awesome. Here’s what Kieran Hebden says about their latest collab:

At the end of last year, Ellie texted me with a couple of voice notes for a song idea, words and melodies she was singing into her phone, and she asked me if I could use them to make something. She’s told me in the past she likes to send me vocals that I can just use as sound and turn into whatever I want (which is how our song “Baby” happened a few years ago). I found other noises to go with it and made “In My Dreams.” She added some new vocal parts, but we ended up keeping the voice note recordings as the main vocal. I guess the first take is often the most magical. I wanted to make something that was all about juxtaposing harsh, aggressive sound with the delicate and intimate.

Check out “In My Dreams” below.

“In My Dreams” is out now on Three Six Zero Recordings. Next month, Four Tet will headline a couple of American festivals, San Francisco’s Portola and San Diego’s CRSSD.