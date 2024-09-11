The cult-favorite singer-songwriter Margo Guryan passed away in 2021, and now a bunch of young indie acts are covering her songs on the forthcoming Sub Pop tribute compilation Like Someone I Know. We’ve already posted Empress Of’s version of “Someone I Know” and TOPS’ take on “Sunday Morning,” and the album also has contributions from people like Clairo, Margo Price, and Kate Bollinger. Today, we hear what happens when Frankie Cosmos and Good Morning come together to pay tribute.

Frankie Cosmos are in the process of following up their most recent album, 2022’s Inner World Peace, which the Australian duo Good Morning came out with their own LP Good Morning Seven earlier this year. The two bands have joined forces for a hushed, intimate take on “Take A Picture,” the soft and whimsical title track from Margo Guryan’s 1968 album. (Guryan wrote plenty of music for other artists, but that’s her only solo LP.) Here’s what Frankie Cosmos’ Greta Kline says about it:

I first heard Margo Guryan on a playlist by Everyday Oil (yes, a playlist by a face oil) a few days before she passed away. I ended up getting into Take A Picture and 27 Demos during the late fall of 2021 while we were mixing Inner World Peace. I specifically remember Alex driving us through Brooklyn on a rainy November evening to Nate and Katie’s house (where they were finishing mixing), and we were talking about how great Take A Picture sounded. Maybe not a specific mixing reference, but it was definitely in the air while we were working. I remember feeling like I was the last person to learn about Margo Guryan. I’d like to think that every time someone uncovers Margo Guryan, they start to piece together how many of their friends already know and love her songs. Hopefully, more people will learn about her music and listen to her records, and I’m happy to be part of that with this compilation!

Below, listen to the Frankie Cosmos/Good Morning version of “Take A Picture,” as well as the Margo Guryan original.

Like Someone I Know: A Celebration Of Margo Guryan is out 11/8 on Sub Pop.