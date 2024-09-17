About a year ago, long-running scuzz-rock duo the Kills came back with God Games, their first new album in a long while. This Friday, the Kills will follow that record with Happier Girls Sessions, a new acoustic EP that’s mostly versions of God Games songs. Along with those tracks, the Kills have also shared their take on Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” and they’ve shared that one today.

“Happier Than Ever,” the title track from Billie Eilish’s 2021 sophomore album, might be her most traditionally rockin’ song, and it’s also among her most popular. Rina Sawayama and Black Country, New Road have already covered that song, and now the Kills have released a bluesy, understated take on the track, with Allison Mosshart softly growling over a fuzzy guitar and a bare click-track. The Kills already tried out an acoustic “Happier Than Ever” cover in a Sirius session. Here’s what Mosshart says about it:

It’s all Sirius XM’s fault. We were asked to do an acoustic session with them last year and they’d asked for a cover as part of the session. I’d always really dug “Happier Than Ever” and found myself singing it around the house all the time. It seemed like a good choice, since I loved it and loved singing it. After that radio session hit the airwaves, Laurence Bell from Domino reached out to us enamored with our acoustic version of the song and asked us to do an electric recording. Here we were in London, recording a non-electric EP, and what’s the first song on it? An electric cover of the acoustic cover we did… and the more electricity, the better. Thank you, Billie, for writing such a brilliant song.

Below, check out the Kills’ cover of “Happier Than Ever” and Billie Eilish’s video for the original.

The Happier Girls Sessions EP is out 9/20 on Domino.