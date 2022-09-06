Black Country, New Road kicked off their first-ever US tour on Monday at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City. This latest iteration of the band has been playing all-new songs at their shows since frontman Isaac Wood announced that he left the group earlier this year, and last night they played a song that wasn’t theirs.

They closed out one of their two sets that night with a cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” the title track from the pop star’s 2021 album. The members of Horsegirl, who opened for the show, also came out onstage toward the end of their performance.

It’s worth noting that “Good Will Hunting,” a track off Ants From Up There, contains a reference to Eilish: “She has Billie Eilish style/ Moving to Berlin for a little while.”

Listen to their “Happier Than Ever” cover below.