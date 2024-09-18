Smashing Pumpkins are busy these days. Earlier this year, bandleader Billy Corgan’s wrestling-themed reality show Adventures In Carnyland debuted. Last month, the Pumpkins released Aghori Mhori Mei, the new album that they announced only a few weeks before it came out. Right now, they’re on a gigantic stadium tour with Green Day and Rancid. And last night, they were on Kimmel.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live people put Smashing Pumpkins on their outdoor festival stage, which only feels appropriate. This band headlined the fourth Lollapalooza tour; they don’t do small stages. On the show proper, the Pumpkins did their Aghori Mhori Mei song “Sighommi,” and you could see that the band, including newly added guitarist Kiki Wong, has had plenty of big-stage reps lately. Billy Corgan’s giant black coat looked a little silly in the LA sunlight, but I respect his commitment to the vampire-monk vibe.

After playing “Sighommi,” the Smashing Pumpkins stuck around to do a mini-set. According to Setlist.fm, they played their cover of U2’s “Zoo Station,” as well as their Mellon Collie classics “Jellybelly,” “Tonight, Tonight,” and “1979.” The Kimmel people haven’t put the rest of the performance up on YouTube yet, but maybe they will. Watch “Sighommi” below.

Aghori Mhori Mei is out now on Martha’s Music/Thirty Tigers.