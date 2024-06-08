Watch The Smashing Pumpkins Cover U2’s “Zoo Station” At European Tour Opener

Last year, Smashing Pumpkins released their rock opera titled ATUM. On Friday, the rock veterans kicked off their tour with Weezer in Birmingham, England at the Utilita Arena, and their setlist included a cover of U2’s 1991 song “Zoo Station.”

The band also gave live debuts to “That Which Animates The Spirit,” “Springtimes,” and “Birch Grove,” and played “Thru The Eyes Of Ruby” for the first time since 2015 as well as “Panopticon” and “Gossamer” for the first time since 2013. They recruited Kiki Wong as their guitarist earlier this year, and this was their first concert with her in the group. Watch footage from the night below.