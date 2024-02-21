Billy Corgan Starring In Wrestling Reality Show On The CW

In addition to his main gig as the leader of the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan has long had an association with professional wrestling. In 2017, he purchased the National Wrestling Alliance and has served as its president since then. Today, NWA announced a new partnership with television network The CW to air their programs, and tucked away in that announcement is the revelation that Corgan will participate in a reality TV show (mainly) focused on his wrestling career.

A press release puts it as such: “A brand new unscripted untitled series about Corgan’s life, family, role as President of NWA, and his ‘day job’ will also debut on The CW later this year.” It will apparently offer “unprecedented vignette into every dimension of his world with unparalleled candor.”

Corgan and his wife Chloe mentioned the imminent reality show about their lives when they appeared on WGN-TV’s New Year’s Eve broadcast earlier this year. Ceeping Up With The Corgans!