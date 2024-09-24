The Brazilian-British singer-songwriter Naima Bock’s 2022 debut album Giant Palm was one of our favorites of that year, and Bock herself made it onto our list of the best new artists. Later this week, Bock will follow that LP with her sophomore effort Below A Massive Dark Land. We’ve already posted her songs “Lines,” “Kaley,” “Further Away,” “Gentle,” and “Feed My Release.” Now, Bock has shared a sixth advance track, which means that more than half of the LP is out in the world now.

Naima Bock’s latest track is called “Moving,” and it’s a soft, tender acoustic track. Bock begins the song singing in her powerful, unearthly voice over squeaking guitar strings, and the track still sounds small and intimate when a bunch of horns come bulldozing into the track. Check it out below.

Below A Massive Dark Land is out 9/27 on Sub Pop.