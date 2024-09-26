Watch Adrianne Lenker & Nick Hakim Give A Gorgeous Four-Song Performance At Someone’s House In Copenhagen

Søren Lynggaard

News September 26, 2024 1:26 PM By Tom Breihan

Watch Adrianne Lenker & Nick Hakim Give A Gorgeous Four-Song Performance At Someone’s House In Copenhagen

Søren Lynggaard

News September 26, 2024 1:26 PM By Tom Breihan

Earlier this year, Big Thief leader Adrianne Lenker released Bright Future, the powerful solo album that she recorded with a small group of collaborators. One of those collaborators is Nick Hakim, a Queens-based psychedelic soul artist who’s an old friend of Lenker. During the Bright Future promotional cycle, Lenker and Hakim have played together a bunch. Now, we get to watch the two of them give a very cool performance at someone’s house outside Copenhagen.

When Adrianne Lenker was on her recent European tour, she was invited to take part in Brodie Sessions, a relatively new Danish music platform. Hakim accompanied Lenker on piano and backup vocals while the two of them played a four-song acoustic set for a small crowd. If you’ve been to an acoustic-music house show, you’ll recognize the ritual — all these people seated on the floor, rapturously taking in what they’re seeing. But what they’re seeing usually isn’t Adrianne Lenker.

In the just-released Brodie Sessions video, Adrianne Lenker and Nick Hakim play “Vampire Empire,” “Sadness As A Gift,” “Donut Seam,” and “No Machine” while director Jonas Bang captures them on 16mm film. They sound awesome. Watch it below.

Bright Future is out now on 4AD.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer Pleads Not Guilty To Vehicular Manslaughter Charge

2 days ago 0

New York City Says Jay-Z Is Sabotaging Damon Dash’s Roc-A-Fella Auction

3 days ago 0

Chappell Roan Clarifies Stance On 2024 Presidential Election

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest