Earlier this year, Big Thief leader Adrianne Lenker released Bright Future, the powerful solo album that she recorded with a small group of collaborators. One of those collaborators is Nick Hakim, a Queens-based psychedelic soul artist who’s an old friend of Lenker. During the Bright Future promotional cycle, Lenker and Hakim have played together a bunch. Now, we get to watch the two of them give a very cool performance at someone’s house outside Copenhagen.

When Adrianne Lenker was on her recent European tour, she was invited to take part in Brodie Sessions, a relatively new Danish music platform. Hakim accompanied Lenker on piano and backup vocals while the two of them played a four-song acoustic set for a small crowd. If you’ve been to an acoustic-music house show, you’ll recognize the ritual — all these people seated on the floor, rapturously taking in what they’re seeing. But what they’re seeing usually isn’t Adrianne Lenker.

In the just-released Brodie Sessions video, Adrianne Lenker and Nick Hakim play “Vampire Empire,” “Sadness As A Gift,” “Donut Seam,” and “No Machine” while director Jonas Bang captures them on 16mm film. They sound awesome. Watch it below.

Bright Future is out now on 4AD.