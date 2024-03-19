On Friday, Big Thief leader Adrianne Lenker will release her new solo album Bright Future. Lenker recorded the LP with a few multi-instrumentalists, and on of them is the indie soul musician Nick Hakim. Lenker and Hakim have been close friends since both were teenagers, and the two of them recently got together to play songs from the new album for a private audience at New York’s Electric Lady Studios.

According to a recent New York Times profile, Adrianne Lenker and Nick Hakim were still “working out the kinks” of the new tracks when they played Electric Lady in January. Lenker said, “There was something special about it because it was just very present. The not-perfectness of it is fitting to the record, anyway.” If you’ve ever seen Big Thief live, then you know the not-perfectness can overshadow what Lenker and friends do on record.

This morning, Adrianne Lenker shared video of herself and Nick Hakim playing the early singles “Sadness As A Gift” and “Ruined” at that Electric Lady session. In the clip, they sit close to each other but facing different directions, with Lenker on guitar and Hakim on piano. There’s a raw intensity in Lenker’s voice, and she plays a beautifully discordant acoustic solo on “Ruined.” The videos cast a spell, and you can watch them both below.

Bright Future is out 3/22 on 4AD.