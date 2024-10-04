Bad Monkey, the Apple TV+ comedy-noir show with Vince Vaughn, takes place in the Florida Keys, and it’s got a fun gimmick. The show’s soundtrack is a tribute album dedicated to the late, great Floridian Tom Petty, and every episode features different big-name artists taking on Petty’s songs. That soundtrack has been coming out a week at a time, so we’ve already posted Eddie Vedder’s “Room At The Top,” Jason Isbell’s “You’re Gonna Get It,” the War On Drugs’ “You Wreck Me,” and Kurt Vile’s “Sins Of My Youth.” The season is almost done, and the full soundtrack album is out now, which means we get to hear some more covers.

We’ve already heard so many of the songs from the Bad Monkey soundtrack, but the full-album release means we’re getting a couple more. Weezer, a band with plenty of covers in their arsenal, have taken on “Here Comes My Girl,” Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ Damn The Torpedos classic. Sharon Van Etten, meanwhile, has shared her version the solo Petty’s oft-covered Full Moon Fever anthem “I Won’t Back Down.” Hear both covers below.





The Bad Monkey soundtrack is out now on WaterTower Music.