Stereogum Presents Shower Curtain’s Album Release Show At TV Eye Next Month

Earlier this month, Stereogum presented fantasy of a broken heart’s album release show for Feats Of Engineering at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right, and it was a great time. Now, we’re doing the same for Shower Curtain, who are celebrating their fantastic debut full-length words from a wishing well in Ridgewood, Queens at TV Eye on Nov. 13 with My Transparent Eye, Many Shining Windows, and a (very) special guest.

We here at Stereogum have been fans of Shower Curtain since last year’s cathartic “Edgar,” which made our Best Songs Of The Week list. The shoegaze crew has previewed words from a wishing well with the wonderful singles “wish u well” and “benadryl man.” Today, they’re also sharing “you’re like me.” Here’s what bandleader Victoria Winter said about it:

“you’re like me” is about realizing that often the people that hurt you the most are sometimes the ones with qualities that you see in yourself. It speaks about two people hiding their feelings for each other and lacking emotional responsibility with the other, leading to an endless loop of subtle hurting. Production-wise, I wanted the guitars to have a 90’s feel, we were also testing the use of the drum machine in the song. I was inspired by the returned use of y2k drum machine sounds in contemporary indie music.

The poignant tune comes with a music video directed by beloved indie duo Sex Week. Check that out below, and find ticket information for the gig here.

words from a wishing well is out 10/18 on Angel Tapes/Fire Talk.