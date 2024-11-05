Oasis Announce South American Tour Dates As Liam Gallagher Hypes Reunion Album

Oasis aren’t done. The recently reunited Britpop legends have announced shows in the UK and Ireland, North America, Australia, and now South America as well.

The reunion has not been without bumps; there has been controversy about the dynamic pricing for tickets, and fans were so angry they burned an effigy of Ticketmaster holding Liam and Noel Gallagher like puppets at Edenbridge Bonfire Night. It was reported last month that 50,000 Oasis tickets would be invalidated for being sold on reseller websites at inflated prices.

Meanwhile, Liam has been hyping up the new reunion album, which he confirmed on X in September saying it was “already finished.” Over the weekend, someone asked Liam what he thought of the new songs Noel has written for Oasis. “Blown away,” Liam replied.

Taking place in mid-November 2025, Oasis’ South American dates will cover Buenos Aires, Santiago, and São Paulo. “SOUTH AMERICA: Please be aware you must have a ticket purchase account registered in the specific country where you plan to buy tickets,” the band captioned in their social media announcement.

Check the dates out below.

TOUR DATES:

11/15 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate

11/16 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate

11/19 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

11/22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Estádio MorumBIS

11/23 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Estádio MorumBIS

Blown away — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 2, 2024