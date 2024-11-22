Playboi Carti – “Play This”

New Music November 21, 2024 9:14 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Playboi Carti is back with another Instagram song drop. “Play This” is the latest single from the idiosyncratic rapper’s forthcoming album I Am Music, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2020’s critically acclaimed Whole Lotta Red.

“Play This” follows “Different Day,” “2024,” “EvilJ0rdan,” “Ketamine,” the Travis Scott collab “BACKR00MS,” and “All Red.” He also recently joined forces with the Weeknd for “TIMELESS,” and on Saturday he brought out Abel Tesfaye during his Camp Flog Gnaw set. I Am Music still does not have a release date, but hear “Play This” below.

 

