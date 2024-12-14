Charli XCX Lands Seventh Upcoming Acting Role With The Gallerist

After her biggest year in music, Charli XCX is stacking up her jobs for her acting career. The star is set to appear in Sacrifice, 100 Nights Of Hero, Erupcja, I Want Your Sex, Overcompensating, and Faces Of Death, and now she is joining the cast for a new film called The Gallerist alongside Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Sterling K. Brown, Zach Galifianakis, Daniel Bruhl, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

According to Deadline, The Gallerist follows a gallerist attempting to sell a dead body at Art Basel Miami. It’s written by Yan (Birds Of Prey) and James Pedersen (High Heat), and produced by Ash Sarohia (The Little Hours, The Freshening) and Jonathan King (Green Book, Spotlight) from Concordia Studio; Sophie Mas and Portman from MountainA (May December, Angel City); Tom McCarthy (Spotlight, Win, Win) and Rae Baron (Stillwater, Alaska Daily) from Slow Pony; and Zola Elgart Glassman (High Heat, Alone Together). It’s currently in pre-production and is slated to shoot at the end of this year.

Charli XCX’s acting resume currently includes only voice parts in UglyDolls and The Angry Birds Movie, and an appearance as herself in an episode of the short-lived Gossip Girl reboot that aired two years ago this weekend. She also memorably hosted Saturday Night Live just last month.

Last weekend the pop star was crowned Hitmaker Of The Year by Variety and gave a speech praising the Velvet Underground at the brunch ceremony in LA .