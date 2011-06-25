Indie Rockers Respond To NY Legalizing Gay Marriage

New York just became the 6th largest state to approve same-sex marriage. Yes! The Senate bill passed 33-to-29, Governor Cuomo signed the measure shortly after, and the law goes into effect in 30 days. A historic night to be sure, one probably best not spent in front of a laptop. Too late. But in case you’ve been off Twitter, here’s how some well-known indie rockers took the news…
As a gay man in a 7 year relationship getting married later this year, I can’t tell you How thrilled I am about NY marriage equality!!! (Ed)
hey congrats New York! That’s pretty awesome.
GO NY!
fuck yes. feels good to be in new york tonight!
finally new york :)
Me too!! // RT: @JenaFriedman: HEY GAYS! I work weddings.
New York! YOU DID IT! This world can slowly turn into a utopia, one small step at a time! #???
Yay New York!!!!
I want to go on a rant about marriage, but I’ll refrain for a moment out of respect for all the happy people! I love happy people!
Gay friends: it’s harder to wait til you are married to have sex than you think. Just a heads up. #NY #SSM
Rights for gays oh yeah
YES!!! So proud to be a new yorker right now!!!! Equality shouldn’t even be debatable. Rest of the states need to wake the fuck up!
Alright! Way to go NYC!
I want to get married so I can be a sexy divorcee . . .
OMG. I just went from being a cabaret legend to being a wedding singer!
Hooray for New York! It’s about time! RT @nytimes: NYT NEWS ALERT: Gay Marriage Approved by New York Senate
Same Sex Marriage Passed in NEW YORK!!!!!! We are cheering and elated here on the West Coast. #innewyorkconcretejunglewheredreamsaremadeof
Huzzah New York!!…_b
Fuck it’s time to finally get rid of my DC license.
i can’t believe i’m not going to be in new york tonight. omg. please go out on the street people. please don’t sit in front of your computer
This is going to make a terrible made-for-TV movie. #gaymarriage
I’m so proud to be a New Yorker, where marriage equality has been realized! Who wants Minister Matronic to officiate their gay wedding? xANA
Still waiting for Tyler, The Creator’s 2 cents.
#PREVIOUSLY: Indie Rockers Respond To The Death Of Osama.