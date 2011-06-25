Indie Rockers Respond To NY Legalizing Gay Marriage

New York just became the 6th largest state to approve same-sex marriage. Yes! The Senate bill passed 33-to-29, Governor Cuomo signed the measure shortly after, and the law goes into effect in 30 days. A historic night to be sure, one probably best not spent in front of a laptop. Too late. But in case you’ve been off Twitter, here’s how some well-known indie rockers took the news…

As a gay man in a 7 year relationship getting married later this year, I can’t tell you How thrilled I am about NY marriage equality!!! (Ed) Grizzly Bear

hey congrats New York! That’s pretty awesome. The Antlers

GO NY! thethermals

fuck yes. feels good to be in new york tonight! Wye Oak

finally new york :) BRAHMS band

New York! YOU DID IT! This world can slowly turn into a utopia, one small step at a time! #??? Y ? C H T ?

Yay New York!!!! BEST COAST

I want to go on a rant about marriage, but I’ll refrain for a moment out of respect for all the happy people! I love happy people! john roderick

Gay friends: it’s harder to wait til you are married to have sex than you think. Just a heads up. #NY #SSM superchunk

Rights for gays oh yeah Bear In Heaven

YES!!! So proud to be a new yorker right now!!!! Equality shouldn’t even be debatable. Rest of the states need to wake the fuck up! Miniature Tigers

Alright! Way to go NYC! Frankie Rose

I want to get married so I can be a sexy divorcee . . . Kaki King

OMG. I just went from being a cabaret legend to being a wedding singer! Justin Vivian Bond

Hooray for New York! It’s about time! RT @nytimes: NYT NEWS ALERT: Gay Marriage Approved by New York Senate zooey deschanel

Same Sex Marriage Passed in NEW YORK!!!!!! We are cheering and elated here on the West Coast. #innewyorkconcretejunglewheredreamsaremadeof Tegan and Sara

Huzzah New York!!…_b Silversun Pickups

Fuck it’s time to finally get rid of my DC license. Rostam Batmanglij

i can’t believe i’m not going to be in new york tonight. omg. please go out on the street people. please don’t sit in front of your computer JD SAMSON

This is going to make a terrible made-for-TV movie. #gaymarriage colin meloy

I’m so proud to be a New Yorker, where marriage equality has been realized! Who wants Minister Matronic to officiate their gay wedding? xANA Scissor Sisters

