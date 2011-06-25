We Got The Tweet

Indie Rockers Respond To NY Legalizing Gay Marriage

YACHT tweet

New York just became the 6th largest state to approve same-sex marriage. Yes! The Senate bill passed 33-to-29, Governor Cuomo signed the measure shortly after, and the law goes into effect in 30 days. A historic night to be sure, one probably best not spent in front of a laptop. Too late. But in case you’ve been off Twitter, here’s how some well-known indie rockers took the news…

Grizzly Bear
grizzlybear
As a gay man in a 7 year relationship getting married later this year, I can't tell you How thrilled I am about NY marriage equality!!! (Ed)
grizzlybear

The Antlers
theantlers
hey congrats New York! That's pretty awesome.
theantlers

thethermals
thethermals
GO NY!
thethermals

Wye Oak
wyeoak
fuck yes. feels good to be in new york tonight!
wyeoak

Passion Pit
passionpit
Way to go New York! #progress #equality – ih
passionpit

BRAHMS band
brahmsband
finally new york :)
brahmsband

Theodore F. Leo
tedleo
Me too!! // RT: @JenaFriedman: HEY GAYS! I work weddings.
tedleo

Y ? C H T ?
teamyacht
New York! YOU DID IT! This world can slowly turn into a utopia, one small step at a time! #???
teamyacht

BEST COAST
bestycoastyy
Yay New York!!!!
bestycoastyy

john roderick
johnroderick
I want to go on a rant about marriage, but I'll refrain for a moment out of respect for all the happy people! I love happy people!
johnroderick

superchunk
superchunk
Gay friends: it's harder to wait til you are married to have sex than you think. Just a heads up. #NY #SSM
superchunk

Bear In Heaven
BearInHeaven
Rights for gays oh yeah
BearInHeaven

Miniature Tigers
MiniatureTigers
YES!!! So proud to be a new yorker right now!!!! Equality shouldn't even be debatable. Rest of the states need to wake the fuck up!
MiniatureTigers

Frankie Rose
MissFrankieRose
Alright! Way to go NYC!
MissFrankieRose

Kaki King
KakiKing
I want to get married so I can be a sexy divorcee . . .
KakiKing

Justin Vivian Bond
mxjustinVbond
OMG. I just went from being a cabaret legend to being a wedding singer!
mxjustinVbond

zooey deschanel
therealzooeyd
Hooray for New York! It's about time! RT @nytimes: NYT NEWS ALERT: Gay Marriage Approved by New York Senate
therealzooeyd

Tegan and Sara
teganandsara
Same Sex Marriage Passed in NEW YORK!!!!!! We are cheering and elated here on the West Coast. #innewyorkconcretejunglewheredreamsaremadeof
teganandsara

Silversun Pickups
SSPU
Huzzah New York!!…_b
SSPU

Rostam Batmanglij
matsoR
Fuck it's time to finally get rid of my DC license.
matsoR

JD SAMSON
jdsamson
i can't believe i'm not going to be in new york tonight. omg. please go out on the street people. please don't sit in front of your computer
jdsamson

colin meloy
colinmeloy
This is going to make a terrible made-for-TV movie. #gaymarriage
colinmeloy

Scissor Sisters
scissorsisters
I'm so proud to be a New Yorker, where marriage equality has been realized! Who wants Minister Matronic to officiate their gay wedding? xANA
scissorsisters

