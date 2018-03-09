Straight To Video

Str82video-1520627857

Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Music videos constitute an art form, but they're also basically advertising. They were created so that we'd want to buy music. That's their point. It's…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 3:56 pm
Str82video-1520016562

Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

There's a long history of great music-video directors -- David Fincher, Spike Jonze, one-movie wonder Hype Williams -- becoming great film auteurs. Hiro Murai hasn't…
Tom Breihan | March 2, 2018 - 2:08 pm
Str82video-1519406622

Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

If it made any real sense to put the Jimmy Kimmel Live parody of Drake's "God's Plan" video on this list, I probably would. It…
Tom Breihan | February 23, 2018 - 12:43 pm
Str82video-1518808163

Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

I'm grateful for a lot of things in this life, and here's one of them: I now have another week to sort out my feelings…
Tom Breihan | February 16, 2018 - 2:25 pm
Str82video-1518205066

Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

This column didn't run last week because I had to go deal with a family emergency. (If you've got a potentially dangerous dog, take the…
Tom Breihan | February 9, 2018 - 3:11 pm
Str82video-1516988480

Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

I haven't had a lot of time in my life for the new N.E.R.D. album, but I've got plenty for their videos and, even more,…
Tom Breihan | January 26, 2018 - 1:15 pm
Str82video-1516379008

Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Here's the thing about Justin Timberlake's "Supplies" video: It's fucking hilarious. The little kid telling us to die? The guy with the collar made out…
Tom Breihan | January 19, 2018 - 11:49 am
Str82video-1515784482

Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Mark Romanek is one of the great directors in music-video history. He did Nine Inch Nails' "Closer" and Beck's "Devil's Haircut" and Fiona Apple's "Criminal"
Tom Breihan | January 12, 2018 - 2:29 pm
Str82video-1515180784

Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

I wrote the last one of these columns almost a month ago, so this is really the five best videos of the last three weeks.
Tom Breihan | January 5, 2018 - 3:46 pm
Str82video-1513364765

Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

The best music-related video of the week was obviously the 10-minute Black Thought freestyle that realigned the planets of the solar system and brought the…
Tom Breihan | December 15, 2017 - 2:23 pm
Str82video-1512766792

Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

There's something beautifully perverse about Father John Misty making such a regular prestigey music video for "Leaving LA," a song that's 13 minutes long. It's…
Tom Breihan | December 8, 2017 - 4:18 pm
Str82video-1512156227

Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Someone really let Billy Corgan direct his own 40-minute silent film, the thing he decided to do rather than making a bunch of actual music…
Tom Breihan | December 1, 2017 - 2:46 pm
Str82video-1510945968

Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Marilyn Manson made a second video with Johnny Depp this week. Here's a free idea for everyone: Don't make videos with Johnny Depp! He's an…
Tom Breihan | November 17, 2017 - 2:59 pm
Str82video-1510352023

Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Thor: Ragnarok has two different battle scenes set to Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song," and if I could put both of them on this list, I…
Tom Breihan | November 10, 2017 - 5:29 pm
Str82video-1509737056

Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

We got a good Halloween album this year, but we didn't get enough good Halloween video. There were plenty of good music videos this past…
Tom Breihan | November 3, 2017 - 3:51 pm
1 2 3 4 ...

SIGN UP FOR THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

Heavy Rotation

All »
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
David Byrne – American Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
Lucy Dacus – Historian
Lucy Dacus – Historian

In Case You Missed It

38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
34 Essential Glam Songs
34 Essential Glam Songs
 