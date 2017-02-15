Michigan GOP Considering Kid Rock As Senate Candidate

Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow’s Senate seat is up for grabs in 2018, and the state’s Republican party is feeling optimistic about their chances to defeat the three-term senator after Donald Trump became the first GOP presidential candidate to carry the Great Lakes State since 1988. The Republicans have not decided who they’re running against Stabenow yet, but according to Roll Call, one name that has come up at last week’s Michigan GOP convention is prominent Detroit resident Robert Ritchie. Not ringing a bell? His name is Kiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiid…

In a world where Donald Trump is president of the United States, Kid Rock as a Michigan senator seems way less crazier than it would have even six months ago. At this point in American politics, refusing to denounce the Confederate flag and getting subpoenaed to produce a glass dildo in the court of law might actually boost your chances of winning a race.

But would Rock actually consider running? Although he described himself as a Libertarian to Rolling Stone in 2013, he has vocally supported Republicans during the last two presidential races, speaking at Mitt Romney rally in 2012 and selling pro-Trump merchandise in 2016. It’s also hard to know how duties as a public servant would get in the way of Rock’s frequent performances at Detroit’s new Little Caesars Arena. We’ve reached out to Rock’s publicist for further information.