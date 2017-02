Husband-and-wife indie-pop duo Tennis are returning next month with new album Yours Conditionally. We’ve already heard early tracks “Ladies Don’t Play Guitar,” “In The Morning I’ll Be Better,” and “Modern Woman,” and now they’re confronting sexism with the tongue-in-cheek “My Emotions Are Blinding.” “I get hysterical, oh oh/ It’s empirical, oh yeah,” Alaina Moore sings. Listen below.

Yours Conditionally is out 3/10 on Mutually Detrimental.