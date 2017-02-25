Juliana Hatfield Announces New Album Pussycat

Juliana Hatfield has announced a new political album called Pussycat. “I wasn’t planning on making a record,” she says in a press release. But then the presidential election happened, and “All of these songs just started pouring out of me. And I felt an urgency to record them, to get them down, and get them out there.” She recorded the entirety of the LP’s 14 songs — including “Short-Fingered Man” and “Kellyanne” — in just 12 and a half days, playing every instrument besides drums herself. Find the full tracklist below.
01 “I Wanna Be Your Disease”
02 “Impossible Song”
03 “You’re Breaking My Heart”
04 “When You’re A Star”
05 “Good Enough For Me”
06 “Short-Fingered Man”
07 “Touch You Again”
08 “Sex Machine”
09 “Wonder Why”
10 “Sunny Somewhere”
11 “Kellyanne”
12 “Heartless”
13 “Rhinoceros”
14 “Everything Is Forgiven”
Pussycat is out 4/28 via American Laundromat Records. Pre-order it here.