Harmony Tividad – “Heaven” (Feat. Katie Dey) Video

Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad and Katie Dey (who made one of the best 2016 albums, Flood Network) have teamed up for a new track called “Heaven,” which beautifully melds together Dey’s fractured glitchiness with the warm pop experimentalism of Tividad’s recent solo output. It’s a song built around a series of deflating comparisons — “He is a rose, I am a thorn”; “You wanted the sea, all I got was the shore” — that nevertheless sees the value in partnership, albeit with a twisted sensibility: “Soft and sweet, how nice/ I’ll sing you Marilyn Manson lullabies,” Tividad sings on the hook. Listen and watch a video for the song below.

<a href="http://harmonytividad.bandcamp.com/track/heaven-ft-katie-dey" target="_blank">heaven (ft. katie dey) by harmony tividad</a>

“Heaven” is out now.