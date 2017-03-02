The Obsessed – “Punk Crusher”

So: Is it something that crushes punks? Or is it a crusher that is also a punk? Without a lyric sheet, I can’t really tell what the new song from Washington, DC doom metal legends the Obsessed is about. It could easily be either one! And either way, it’s a kickass song! The Obsessed are getting ready to release Sacred, their first album in 23 years. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Sodden Jackyl” and “Razor Wire.” But “Punk Crusher,” with that title and with its runaway-steamroller riff, is probably my favorite of the three. Check it out below.

Sacred is out 4/7 on Relapse.