Bob Dylan – “Stardust” (Hoagy Carmichael Cover)

Later this month, Bob Dylan will release Triplicate, his third album of Frank Sinatra covers in three years. Triplicate spans three discs, and it follows 2015’s Shadows In The Night and 2016’s Fallen Angels. We’ve already posted Dylan’s versions of “I Could Have Told You” and “My One And Only Love.” The latest track he’s shared is an old standard, one that’s been recorded over and over throughout the years. Hoagy Carmichael composed “Stardust” in 1927, writing it as a piano instrumental; the writer Mitchell Parish added lyrics two years later. Sinatra recorded his orchestral version in 1961, and the version I remember best is the one that Dylan’s contemporary Willie Nelson recorded in 1978. Dylan’s version can’t hang with those ones, but it’s pleasant enough. Listen to it below.

Triplicate is out 3/31 on Columbia.