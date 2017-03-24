If this new Mount Eerie album don't make your eyes water then you definitely have no soul
— Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) March 17, 2017
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|raptor jesus
|Score:31 | Mar 17th
Glad SXSW is still good at highlighting new artists
|Posted in: Here Is Our Inevitable Review Of The Chainsmokers At SXSW
|#9
|cobra
|Score:32 | Mar 19th
And a 2-seated shower bench.
|Posted in: Father John Misty Shares Generic Pop Songs, Returns To Twitter
|#8
|mr. gruff the atheist goat
|Score:33 | Mar 17th
That was such a lazy review. It was basically “Spoon sound like Spoon, but they also kinda sound like Phoenix, Radiohead, and Arcade Fire”. I almost think a Spotify algorithm wrote that review.
|Posted in: Stream Spoon Hot Thoughts
|#7
|theyachtmaster
|Score:33 | Mar 17th
Could have ended the sentence after the 6th word.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#6
|JSanters
|Score:34 | Mar 18th
|Posted in: Stream Drake More Life
|#5
|theyachtmaster
|Score:37 | Mar 17th
Turns out posting common sense liberal positions on Stereogum is pretty popular. Who would have thought.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#4
|meat
|Score:38 | Mar 19th
telling everyone he knows
|Posted in: Father John Misty Shares Generic Pop Songs, Returns To Twitter
|#3
|thatsomeone1
|Score:41 | Mar 22nd
Posted at 3:11 pm
|Posted in: Vladimir Putin “Sings” Radiohead
|#2
|blochead
|Score:42 | Mar 17th
@
|Posted in: Here Is Our Inevitable Review Of The Chainsmokers At SXSW
|#1
|bikemail
|Score:51 | Mar 19th
Surprised this one hasn’t been added yet: https://twitter.com/fatherjohnmisty/status/843476412652752898
|Posted in: Father John Misty Shares Generic Pop Songs, Returns To Twitter
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|roland1824
|Score:-11 | Mar 20th
Yeah, this helps nothing. It’s starting to become clear that some pockets of left leaning comedy and media voices are quite enjoying the DJT reign because it gives them a constant source of material for their hacky takes.
|Posted in: Tim Heidecker – “Mar-A-Lago”
|#4
|LosingMyEdge
|Score:-12 | Mar 23rd
Huh. My thought was: Gorillaz? Seriously, Albarn, are we still doing this?
|Posted in: New Gorillaz Album Humanz Out 4/28
|#3
|phospholipidbilayer
|Score:-15 | Mar 21st
What do you mean Justin? I mean, sorry, but maybe they just belieb their purpose is to unreservedly follow you where ever you go. I mean they just love your self and your music so much they can’t help it. ❤️Bless
|Posted in: Justin Bieber Begs Fans To Let Him Eat Lunch In Peace, Stop Acting “Like Animals”
|#2
|rmc1606
|Score:-18 | Mar 23rd
Easy Osama, easy.
|Posted in: John Mayer Seeks To Write More Hits, Not Be Racist
|#1
|haggerstontom
|Score:-19 | Mar 23rd
What a poorly written article, way to take an interview from a far more esteemed source and chop it into un-contextualised BS. Also his last two albums were top 3 which isn’t bad for consciously low-key folk music. Ask Dave Chapelle or Grateful Dead, both of which he has been gigging with a plenty the last 2 years, how unpopular or racist he is. Christ, that interview he gave was 7 years ago, I doubt most people who heap dirt on it, even read it in its entirety. Congrats on doing almost no research. The life of a low rent music journalist snide, eh Tommy B
|Posted in: John Mayer Seeks To Write More Hits, Not Be Racist
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|bakedbeans
|Score:26 | Mar 23rd
me, waiting for that beautiful FJM content
|Posted in: Father John Misty Turned Down Stranger Things Audition