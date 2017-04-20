DJ Shadow – “Systematic” (Feat. Nas)

The last we heard from Nas was his contribution to The Get Down soundtrack, “Angel Dust,” and now just over a week later he’s shared another new single entitled “Systematic,” the lead track off of the upcoming Silicon Valley: The Soundtrack album. Produced by DJ Shadow, the song shuffles through a number of loops, distortion bursts, and sound effects that Nas cooly maneuvers while dropping bars about “methodical corporate culture straight out the projects.” He also boasts about being a “3-D movie, no need for glasses” and reminisces about wanting “a Benz to listen to Michael” back in the ’80s. All that’s to say it’s a really, really good Nas track. Listen below.

Silicon Valley: The Soundtrack is out 6/16 via Mass Appeal. Silicon Valley premieres this Sunday, 4/23, on HBO.