Lana Del Rey Shares Climate Change Message On Instagram

Today, in honor of Earth Day, thousands of people descended on Washington, DC and over 600 cities around the world for the March For Science. And Lana Del Rey wants all of them to know that she stands with them. She shared the following note about climate change in a series of posts on Instagram:

Climate change is real my friends. Our future children and our future children’s children’s well-being depends on acknowledging that scientists need to be supported and heard.

There’s still so much to learn, but aside from that- we don’t want to go backwards from where we are today and deny facts that we already know to be true.

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, but if you wait for too long then no amount help will be able to change irreparable damage done. (Fact)

A march for science is completely unprecedented especially now when we’ve made such leaps and bounds over the last 20 years. But that being said no one has ever doubted that we need to continue our advancement health and environmental research until recently.

I don’t know how important the truth is to you… But to me it matters the most. That’s why science is so cool, because the facts are real whether you believe them or not- and that’s what makes it the most important thing in the world to support-because it will continue to give us the answers we seek and the extra time we want.