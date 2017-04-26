Noted Replacements Fan Tim Kaine Got To Jam With Tommy Stinson

Former Democratic vice presidential candidate and United States Senator Tim Kaine notably likes the Replacements, and over the weekend he got the chance to jam with bassist Tommy Stinson. A tweet (via CoS) shows the Virginia Senator playing his instrument of choice (the harmonica) in a room alongside Bash & Pop’s Chip Roberts and two members of a local Appalachian string band. Very fun!

Amazing Saturday jamming with @tommy_stinson in Richmond. "You can't be anybody else for anyone…" pic.twitter.com/L4NlQg0h4C — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 23, 2017