Noted Replacements Fan Tim Kaine Got To Jam With Tommy Stinson

CREDIT: John Locher/AP Photo

Former Democratic vice presidential candidate and United States Senator Tim Kaine notably likes the Replacements, and over the weekend he got the chance to jam with bassist Tommy Stinson. A tweet (via CoS) shows the Virginia Senator playing his instrument of choice (the harmonica) in a room alongside Bash & Pop’s Chip Roberts and two members of a local Appalachian string band. Very fun!

