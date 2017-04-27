Hear Marc Maron Interview Mac DeMarco & Mark Lanegan On WTF

The comedian Marc Maron has been interviewing more and more musicians on his great interview podcast WTF. And on today’s episode, we get two for the price of one. (This being a podcast, the price is $0.) First, beloved indie shambler Mac DeMarco, who’s releasing the new album This Old Dog next week, stops by, and Maron attempts to puzzle out what he likes about DeMarco’s music. And then the wizened underground rock elder Mark Lanegan, a man who has seen and done enough things to have a whole lot of story, talks to Maron. (Lanegan’s own new album Gargoyle comes out tomorrow.) This should be a good one. Check it out here.

DeMarco’s This Old Dog is out 5/5 on Captured Tracks. Lanegan’s Gargoyle is out 4/28 on Heavenly Recordings. And Maron, I’d just like to point out, also talked to Walter Hill, one of the greatest directors ever, earlier this week; listen to that one here.