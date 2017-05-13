Watch The Trailer For Josh Homme & Iggy Pop Documentary American Valhalla

Last year, Iggy Pop teamed up with Queens Of The Stone Age leader Josh Homme to record his final album Post Pop Depression. Their collaboration will be chronicled in a new documentary called American Valhalla, co-directed by Homme and named after one of the album’s tracks, which follows the making of the record and the tour leading up to a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The first trailer has arrived, and you can check it out below.
