Back in 2015, Travis Scott was arrested for causing a stampede at Lollapalooza by encouraging fans to jump the security barrier and rush the stage. Just a couple of weeks ago, he got in some trouble for encouraging fans to jump from the balcony of a venue into the ground floor mosh pit. And now, TMZ reports that he’s been arrested for inciting a riot, endangering welfare of a minor, and disorderly conduct at his show in Rogers, Arkansas last night. He has since been released without bail.

This is when Benton County 🚨 department declared the show a riot #freetravisscott @travisscott A post shared by Bizzy B (@bizzy_copypaste) on May 14, 2017 at 10:53am PDT