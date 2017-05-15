Amber Arcades – “Wouldn’t Even Know” (Feat. Bill Ryder-Jones)

Next month, Amber Arcades — the promising project from Dutch musician Annelotte de Graaf — will release a new EP, Cannonball, the follow-up to her 2016 debut, Fading Lines. We’ve already heard a few tracks from it — “It Changes” and “Can’t Say That We Tried,” and a Nick Cave cover — and today she’s shared another one, “Wouldn’t Ever Know,” and it’s a duet with British singer-songwriter Bill Ryder-Jones.

“This may be the song I’m most proud of so far… It’s been a long time in the making, starting out with the chorus which I initially thought was gonna be for a funky kind of jam,” de Graaf said in a statement. “Then, after a long time fermenting in my brain, I pieced it together with this slow Yo La Tengo kinda verse that’d been popping up in my thoughts. The result is this tune which makes me feel melancholic but uplifted at the same time. Also super into Bill’s vocals on it. His dark broody voice really ties it all together.” Listen below.

Cannonball EP is out 6/2 via Heavenly.