Armed Robbers Hit A$AP Rocky’s House

A$AP Rocky’s home was invaded by armed robbers last night. TMZ reports that three male suspects knocked on Rocky’s door around 11:30 PM, and when a female relative of Rocky’s answered, the thiefs brandished a gun and forced entry. The woman was not tied up or injured during the incident, and Rocky was not home at the time. The robbers made out with about $1.5 million in property and jewelry. They also tried to steal a safe, but ended up having to leave it on the sidewalk when they bailed from the scene in a getaway car.