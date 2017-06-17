CupcakKe – “Biggie Smalls” Video

Triumphantly nasty Chicago rapper CupcakKe has steadily been coming through with visuals for her recent album Queen Elizabitch, and they’ve all been pretty different. “Reality Pt. 4” was a stark black-and-white close-up on CupcakKe to match the song’s unflinching narrative, the swaggering “Quick Thought” saw CupcakKe leading a rap video stick-up crew, and now body-positivity anthem “Biggie Smalls” has been given an appropriately empowering video, showing CupcakKe and other women who are not rail-thin model types dancing around and baring some skin confidently. Watch below.

Queen Elizabitch is out now.