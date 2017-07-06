Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman Is On The New Foo Fighters Album

On Shaun Keaveny’s breakfast show on BBC 6 Radio, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins shared several new details about the upcoming Foo Fighters album Concrete And Gold. Among other things, Grohl discussed writing and recording lyrics for the album during the election at an Airbnb in Ojai, and Hawkins talked about the song he sings on the album, “Sunday Rain,” which the band recently premiered at a show in Riga, Latvia. Both describe the album, which is due out September 15, as “the record we’ve always wanted to make.”

While discussing the reasons Concrete And Gold is, as Josh Homme described it to them, “a weird record,” Grohl and Hawkins revealed the most crucial secret of the interview: that “the guy from Boyz II Men” guests on the LP. The real name of the Boyz II Men member in question is Shawn Stockman, one of the trio’s two tenors. Grohl explains that he ran into Stockman in an unidentified parking lot and asked him to sing on the Foo’s album.

Ultimately, Grohl explained, Stockman lent his vocals to Concrete And Gold’s “heaviest song.”

“It sounds like Sabbath and Pink Floyd…It’s the last song on the record,” Grohl added. “He built a choir – it’s like 40 vocals stacked. It’s insane. It’s amazing.”

According to the previously-released tracklist for Concrete And Gold, this would mean Stockman guests on the title track. The Foo Fighters have been consistently unveiling new tracks from Concrete And Gold during recent tour dates; most recently, they premiered a new track called “Dirty Water” in Paris on Monday night. Here’s hoping Stockman makes a cameo at a forthcoming show.

Listen to the BBC Radio 6 interview below.

This article originally appeared on Spin.