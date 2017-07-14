Hear Green Day And Rancid Frontmen’s New Supergroup Armstrongs

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Rancid’s Tim Armstrong have the same last name, so what the hell else are they gonna do besides start a band together called Armstrongs? As Spin points out, their new supergroup together also features Billie Joe’s son Joey and Tim’s nephew Rey — that’s a whole lotta Armstrongs! — and they just released their first-ever song together called “If There Was Ever A Time.” Proceeds from the single will go towards Bay Area punk staple 924 Gilman where both the Armstrongs big bands got their start. You can listen to it below and order a limited-edition flexi-disc here.