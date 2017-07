Kid Rock Shares Statement About His Potential Senate Run

When Kid Rock first announced that he was running for Senate, it looked like a joke, or like a promotional stunt to sell T-shirts. But Kid Rock insisted that the Senate run was real, and there’s already been Republican jubilation and Democratic consternation about his chances at becoming part of our most powerful legislative body. And now Rock has issued a statement, claiming that, yes, the Senate run is a promotional stunt, but that it also might be real. Also, he’s launching a voter-registration nonprofit, operating under the probably-pretty-smart logic that a lot of the people at Kid Rock shows aren’t registered to vote.

In a statement on his website, Kid Rock talks about deciding whether to run and being “overwhelmed with the response I received from community leaders, D.C. pundits, and blue-collar folks that are just simply tired of the extreme left and right bullshit.” (Because Kid Rock is definitely not an extremist.) He also claims that “The democrats are ‘shattin’ in their pantaloons’ right now…and rightfully so!” Who is he quoting?

Here’s the full statement:

When my name was thrown out there for US Senate I decided to launch kidrockforsenate.com. I was beyond overwhelmed with the response I received from community leaders, D.C. pundits, and blue-collar folks that are just simply tired of the extreme left and right bullshit. As part of the excitement surrounding this possible campaign, I decided to take a hard look to see if there was real support for me as a candidate and my message or if it was just because it was a fresh new news story. The one thing I’ve seen over and over is that although people are unhappy with the government, too few are even registered to vote or do anything about it. We have over a year left until an actual election, so my first order of business is to get people engaged and registered to vote while continuing to put out my ideas on ways to help working class people in Michigan and America all while still calling out these jackass lawyers who call themselves politicians. During this time while exploring my candidacy for US Senate, I am creating a 501(c)(4) – a non-profit organization for the promotion of voter registration. Not only can I raise money for this critical cause, but I can help get people registered to vote at my shows. Since the announcement, the media has speculated this was a ploy to sell shirts or promote something. I can tell you, I have no problem selling Kid Rock shirts and yes, I absolutely will use this media circus to sell/promote whatever I damn well please (many other politicians are doing the same thing, they just feed you a bunch of bullshit about it). But either way, money raised at this time through the sale of merchandise associated with this very possible campaign will go towards our ‘register to vote’ efforts. One thing is for sure though…The democrats are ‘shattin’ in their pantaloons’ right now…and rightfully so! We will be scheduling a press conference in the next 6 weeks or so to address this issue amongst others, and if I decide to throw my hat in the ring for US Senate, believe me… it’s game on mthrfkers. — Kid Rock

He’s totally going to win, isn’t he? Fuck this place.