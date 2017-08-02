Bon Iver Headlining “All-Inclusive Concert Vacation” In Mexico

Days Have No Numbers is a new all-inclusive “concert vacation” that will take place in January 2018 (1/21 – 1/25) at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico. It features three separate sets from Bon Iver and performances by Sylvan Esso, POLIÇA, Francis And The Lights, Hiss Golden Messenger, Melt-Banana, Spank Rock, Aero Flynn, Phil Cook, and more. While the event gets its name from a 22, A Million lyric (more accurately, a sample), it doesn’t look like this is an offshoot of Justin Vernon’s popular Eaux Claires Festival. Instead, the event is put on by Bowery Presents and the same people who do My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday and the Jam Cruise. Tickets go on sale on 8/10 at noon EST. More info here.

It’s worth noting that LCD Soundsystem attempted to put on a new Beach Vibes Festival in Mexico around the same time as this one in 2017, but it was cancelled a couple months before it was scheduled to take place.