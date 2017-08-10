Watch Metallica Sing Rihanna In A Preview Of Their Carpool Karaoke With Billy Eichner

Footage of Metallica marching through a Los Angeles supermarket blaring “Enter Sandman” with Billy Eichner emerged last year, and we later learned it was part of Apple Music’s new web series based on James Corden’s recurring Carpool Karaoke segment. The episode premieres next week, and Metallica have posted an official teaser video today. In addition to that grocery scene, it features the band singing less obviously Metallica-friendly tunes like “Part Of Your World” from The Little Mermaid and Rihanna’s “Diamonds” at Eichner’s request. Watch below if you dare.

Watch us have some fun with @BillyEichner on next week’s episode of @CarpoolKaraoke. Stream it next Tuesday, August 15 only on @AppleMusic. pic.twitter.com/hyz5u5yoE0 — Metallica (@Metallica) August 9, 2017

