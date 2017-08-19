Trent Reznor Details His Vietnam War Score

Back in January, it was announced that Nine Inch Nails collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross would be scoring the upcoming 10-part, 18-hour Ken Burns documentary “The Vietnam War.” Now they’ve shared more details about the project, with the 17-track, two-disc package out next month. In addition, the film’s 38-track companion soundtrack — which features classics of the era ranging from the Box Tops’ “The Letter” to the Beatles “Let It Be” — will also be released. You can check out the tracklists for both below:
The Vietnam War – Original Score tracklist:
Disc One:
01 “Less Likely”
02 “Four Enclosed Walls”
03 “The Forever Rain”
04 “Remnants”
05 “Other Ways to Get to the Same Place”
06 “Torn Polaroid”
07 “Before Dawn”
08 “What Comes Back”
09 “Justified Response”
10 “Counting Ticks”
Disc Two:
01 “A World Away”
02 “The Right Things”
03 “Passing the Point”
04 “Strangers in Lockstep”
05 “Before and After Faith”
06 “The Same Dream”
07 “Haunted”
The Vietnam War – The Soundtrack Tracklist:
Disc One:
01 “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” – Bob Dylan
02 “Hello Vietnam” – Johnnie Wright
03 “It’s My Life” – The Animals
04 “Eve Of Destruction” – Barry Mcguire
05 “Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is A Season)” – The Byrds
06 “Masters Of War” – The Staple Singers
07 “Mustang Sally” – Wilson Pickett
08 “Smokestack Lightnin’” – Howlin’ Wolf
09 “Backlash Blues” – Nina Simone
10 “The Sound Of Silence” – Simon & Garfunkel
11 “One Too Many Mornings” – Bob Dylan
12 “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” – The Temptations
13 “Are You Experienced?” – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
14 “I’m A Man” – The Spencer Davis Group
15 “Green Onions” – Booker T And The Mg’s
16 “Strange Brew” – Cream
17 “Waist Deep In The Big Muddy (Live)” – Pete Seeger
18 “A Whiter Shade Of Pale” – Procol Harum
19 “The Lord Is In This Place” – Fairport Convention
20 “For What It’s Worth” – Buffalo Springfield
Disc Two:
01 “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” – Bob Dylan
02 “Piece Of My Heart” – Big Brother & The Holding Company
03 “Magic Carpet Ride” – Steppenwolf
04 “The Letter” – The Box Tops
05 “Bad Moon Rising” – Creedence Clearwater Revival
06 “Soul Sacrifice” – Santana
07 “Tell The Truth” – Otis Redding
08 “Okie From Muskogee” – Merle Haggard
09 “The Thrill Is Gone” – B.B. King
10 “Psychedelic Shack” – The Temptations
11 “Ohio” – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
12 “Get Together” – The Youngbloods
13 “Gimme Shelter” – The Rolling Stones
14 “Tail Dragger” – Link Wray
15 “America The Beautiful” – Ray Charles
16 “What’s Going On” – Marvin Gaye
17 “Bridge Over Troubled Water” – Simon & Garfunkel
18 “Let It Be” – The Beatles
The Vietnam War – Original Score and The Vietnam War – The Soundtrack are both out 9/15. The documentary will premiere 9/17 on PBS Sunday.