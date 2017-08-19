Trent Reznor Details His Vietnam War Score

Back in January, it was announced that Nine Inch Nails collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross would be scoring the upcoming 10-part, 18-hour Ken Burns documentary “The Vietnam War.” Now they’ve shared more details about the project, with the 17-track, two-disc package out next month. In addition, the film’s 38-track companion soundtrack — which features classics of the era ranging from the Box Tops’ “The Letter” to the Beatles “Let It Be” — will also be released. You can check out the tracklists for both below:

The Vietnam War – Original Score tracklist:

Disc One:

01 “Less Likely”

02 “Four Enclosed Walls”

03 “The Forever Rain”

04 “Remnants”

05 “Other Ways to Get to the Same Place”

06 “Torn Polaroid”

07 “Before Dawn”

08 “What Comes Back”

09 “Justified Response”

10 “Counting Ticks”

Disc Two:

01 “A World Away”

02 “The Right Things”

03 “Passing the Point”

04 “Strangers in Lockstep”

05 “Before and After Faith”

06 “The Same Dream”

07 “Haunted”

The Vietnam War – The Soundtrack Tracklist:

Disc One:

01 “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” – Bob Dylan

02 “Hello Vietnam” – Johnnie Wright

03 “It’s My Life” – The Animals

04 “Eve Of Destruction” – Barry Mcguire

05 “Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is A Season)” – The Byrds

06 “Masters Of War” – The Staple Singers

07 “Mustang Sally” – Wilson Pickett

08 “Smokestack Lightnin’” – Howlin’ Wolf

09 “Backlash Blues” – Nina Simone

10 “The Sound Of Silence” – Simon & Garfunkel

11 “One Too Many Mornings” – Bob Dylan

12 “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” – The Temptations

13 “Are You Experienced?” – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

14 “I’m A Man” – The Spencer Davis Group

15 “Green Onions” – Booker T And The Mg’s

16 “Strange Brew” – Cream

17 “Waist Deep In The Big Muddy (Live)” – Pete Seeger

18 “A Whiter Shade Of Pale” – Procol Harum

19 “The Lord Is In This Place” – Fairport Convention

20 “For What It’s Worth” – Buffalo Springfield

Disc Two:

01 “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” – Bob Dylan

02 “Piece Of My Heart” – Big Brother & The Holding Company

03 “Magic Carpet Ride” – Steppenwolf

04 “The Letter” – The Box Tops

05 “Bad Moon Rising” – Creedence Clearwater Revival

06 “Soul Sacrifice” – Santana

07 “Tell The Truth” – Otis Redding

08 “Okie From Muskogee” – Merle Haggard

09 “The Thrill Is Gone” – B.B. King

10 “Psychedelic Shack” – The Temptations

11 “Ohio” – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

12 “Get Together” – The Youngbloods

13 “Gimme Shelter” – The Rolling Stones

14 “Tail Dragger” – Link Wray

15 “America The Beautiful” – Ray Charles

16 “What’s Going On” – Marvin Gaye

17 “Bridge Over Troubled Water” – Simon & Garfunkel

18 “Let It Be” – The Beatles

The Vietnam War – Original Score and The Vietnam War – The Soundtrack are both out 9/15. The documentary will premiere 9/17 on PBS Sunday.