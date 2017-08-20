Watch The Killers’ Promo Video For Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight

Next week, there’s a big fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, and the Killers recorded a promo for the match (which will air on Showtime PPV) featuring the band performing their recent single “The Man” (from their new album Wonderful, Wonderful) in a boxing ring in the middle of the desert. The fight’s taking place in the Killers’ hometown of Las Vegas, hence the homage: “I think there’s a symbiotic relationship between using a song like ours and Las Vegas and a boxing arena. Business of boxing. It seemed to make sense,” Brandon Flowers told Rolling Stone. Check out the promo below.