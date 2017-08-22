Sorority Noise – “First Letter From St. Sean” Video

Sorority Noise’s You’re Not As _____ As You Think, one of this year’s absolute best albums so far, was largely inspired by the death of frontman Cameron Boucher’s childhood friend Sean. He’s the subject of “No Halo,” the rip-roaring emo anthem that opens the album and became its first music video. And Boucher addresses him even more directly on “First Letter From St. Sean,” the woozy guitar ballad that also gets a video today. It finds Boucher walking mournfully on the beach on what appears to be a frigid day, peering into a series of his own reflections. Watch below.

You’re Not As _____ As You Think is out now on Triple Crown.