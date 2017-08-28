Mac DeMarco – “This Old Dog” Virtual Reality Video

Mac DeMarco has already made one commendably strange video for “This Old Dog,” the ramshackle title track from his new album. And now he’s got another one. Multimedia artist Rachel Rossin has put together a Pitchfork-produced virtual-reality video for the same song, and it comes steeped in the weird, shitty, uncanny graphics of the early-’90s VR boom. In the clip, you see a primitive psychedelic landscape of dog heads, racecar beds, open seas, and Escher-style structures that assemble themselves out of the void. Check it out below, via Pitchfork.

This Old Dog is out now on Captured Tracks.