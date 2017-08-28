Now, Now – “SGL” Video

Earlier this year, Now, Now put out their first new song in five years, “SGL,” and today they’ve returned with a video for the track in advance of some tour dates they have coming up in the next few weeks. It was directed by Alexa San Roman and it’s a pretty and casual affair that was mostly shot in the desert at sunset, presumably at the same time as the single’s cover art. Watch it below and revisit our recent interview with the duo.

Tour Dates:

09/02 St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

09/05 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09/06 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/09 San Bernardino, CA @ High & Low Festival

09/23 Urbana, IL @ PYGMALION Festival

10/05 Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar

10/06 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/07 Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo

10/08 Washington, DC @ All Things Go Fall Classic

10/11 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

10/12 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

“SGL” is out now.