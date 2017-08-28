Now, Now – “SGL” Video

Earlier this year, Now, Now put out their first new song in five years, “SGL,” and today they’ve returned with a video for the track in advance of some tour dates they have coming up in the next few weeks. It was directed by Alexa San Roman and it’s a pretty and casual affair that was mostly shot in the desert at sunset, presumably at the same time as the single’s cover art. Watch it below and revisit our recent interview with the duo.
Tour Dates:
09/02 St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
09/05 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
09/06 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
09/09 San Bernardino, CA @ High & Low Festival
09/23 Urbana, IL @ PYGMALION Festival
10/05 Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar
10/06 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/07 Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo
10/08 Washington, DC @ All Things Go Fall Classic
10/11 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
10/12 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
“SGL” is out now.