Father John Misty – “Things It Would Have Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution (The Haxan Cloak Remix)”

On “Things It Would Have Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution,” a song from his ambitious and stunning Pure Comedy album, Father John Misty envisioned day-to-day life in a post-apocalyptic world. And now he’s commissioned a remix from a guy who only makes apocalyptic music. Bobby Krlic, the UK producer who records as the Haxan Cloak, makes grim and ominous drone music, and now he’s reworked Father John Misty’s song into something darker and heavier. And director Matthew Daniel Siskin has put together a stock-footage-montage video for the remix, with its onslaught of images — including FJM talking to Zane Lowe — only serving to make the track sound more nightmarish. Check it out below.

Pure Comedy is out now on Sub Pop.