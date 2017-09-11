Wolves In The Throne Room – “Mother Owl, Father Ocean” (Feat. Anna Von Hausswolff)

Later this month, the great Olympia, Washington black metal experimentalists Wolves In The Throne Room will release their absolutely fucking titanic new album Thrice Woven. That album is only five songs long, and they’ve now shared three of them. We’ve posted the early tracks “Born From The Serpent’s Eye” and “Angrboda,” and now they’ve also shared “Mother Owl, Father Ocean,” a monstrous 12-minute song that features the gothed-out Swedish singer and organist Anna Von Hausswolff. The track swings from roiling black metal to epic dark ambience to churning doom to impressionistic opera, and it gives you some idea just how monolithic and impressive this new album is. Listen to it below, via Metal Hammer.

In a press release WITTR drummer Aaron Weaver says:

Making music with Anna Von Hausswolff was a true gift. When I close my eyes and listen to Anna’s voice, I see the cold grey oceans of the north. It reminds me of the salt water near my beloved home, and the cold oceans everywhere. Hail to the icy waters of this Earth! Hail Anna!

Thrice Woven is out 9/22 on the band’s own Artemisia label.