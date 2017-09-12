St. Vincent Also Recorded An Alternate Version Of Masseduction

Last week, St. Vincent announced the new album Masseduction. The new LP seems like it’ll be, in a lot of ways, St. Vincent’s big, bright art-pop move. She recorded it with producer Jack Antonoff, it’s got a bunch of big-name guests, and the two singles we’ve heard, “New York” and “Los Ageless,” point toward new sounds for Annie Clark. But there’s also a whole other version of the album, and it looks like we’ll get to hear that one, too.

In a new Rolling Stone profile on St. Vincent, writer Kory Grow reports that Clark made an “alternate, stripped-down” version of the album before she turned the final version into the label. She made this version with Thomas Bartlett, the French musician who records as Doveman. (Bartlett also guests on the proper album, and Clark joined him onstage in New York last week.) The Rolling Stone piece says that a release date for that alternate version of the album “has not been announced,” but that sure seems to imply that it will be coming out.

The regular, non-stripped-down version of Masseduction is out 10/13 on Loma Vista.