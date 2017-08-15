Robert Plant Teases New Music

Legendary rock yowler and Led Zeppelin reunion-stopper Robert Plant released his last album, Lullaby And … The Ceaseless Roar, in 2014, and it looks like he’s got something else loaded up and ready to go. On his Twitter, Plant recently shared thirty seconds of rootsy, atmospheric instrumental music along with the possible title A Way With Words. That title is real talk; few people have ever sung so evocatively about fucking and/or Vikings. Check it out below.

So… Diplo collab?