Livestream The Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon Feat. Beyoncé, Drake, Justin Bieber, Barbra Streisand, & More

Tonight at 8PM ET, 17 networks including CBS, NBC, ABC, and FOX will air Hand in Hand: A Benefit For Hurricane Harvey Relief, a star-studded hour-long telethon organized by Scooter Braun and Houston rapper Bun B to aid those affected by the flooding. Pretty much every famous person in existence will be there — either manning the phones and taking donations or performing live in Los Angeles, NYC, or Nashvillle — with the list of celebs involved including Beyoncé, Drake, Justin Bieber, Barbra Streisand, Justin Timberlake, Travis Scott, Diddy, Demi Lovato, Dave Matthews, Al Pacino, Jon Stewart, Leonardo DiCaprio, Reese Witherspoon, Jamie Foxx, Blake Shelton, Billy Crystal, Robert De Niro, Sofia Vergara, Michael Strahan, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and more. Watch below starting at 8PM.