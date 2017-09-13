Watch Father John Misty’s Very Entertaining Interview And Performance On Seth Meyers

Father John Misty may already be teasing his fourth album, but for now he’s still out there promoting his third. Josh Tillman brought his Pure Comedy media parade to Late Night With Seth Meyers last night, performing “Things It Would Have Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution” and sitting down for a lengthy chat. According to Sub Pop, he’s the first artist on the label to sit down for a late-night TV interview.

Misty’s quite charming and self-effacing interaction with Meyers touched on his initial plan to expand Pure Comedy into a Broadway musical (“By the time I finished writing it, it resembled more something that should be scrawled on cardboard and held by a transient by the side of the road than a musical”), his strict evangelical upbringing (“Parents, think twice before you try to instill eternal truths in children”), his unconventional path to success (“Dress up like a Hogwart’s professor who’s just been awoken from his sleep and dance like you’re having a seizure, you’ll be on Good Morning America“), an upcoming movie role, and more. Watch two interview clips below along with the performance.